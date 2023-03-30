Notable Thursday Option Activity: GME, FSLR, ONEW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total of 91,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 9,776 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 977,600 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) saw options trading volume of 27,588 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 3,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,100 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And OneWater Marine Inc (Symbol: ONEW) options are showing a volume of 1,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 119,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of ONEW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 137,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,600 underlying shares of ONEW. Below is a chart showing ONEW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
