Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, META, MBIN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 138,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 36,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 323,587 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 16,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) saw options trading volume of 527 contracts, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of MBIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of MBIN. Below is a chart showing MBIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

