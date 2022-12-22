Markets
GM

Notable Thursday Option Activity: GM, META, MBIN

December 22, 2022 — 03:19 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), where a total volume of 138,306 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.5% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 36,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) saw options trading volume of 323,587 contracts, representing approximately 32.4 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 16,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN) saw options trading volume of 527 contracts, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares or approximately 91.5% of MBIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 57,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of MBIN. Below is a chart showing MBIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GM options, META options, or MBIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SUMR
 FPWM Options Chain
 APRN shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GM
META
MBIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.