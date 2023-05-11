Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PEP, TMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 10,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) options are showing a volume of 15,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) options are showing a volume of 6,198 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 619,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of TMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 1,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,900 underlying shares of TMO. Below is a chart showing TMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PEP options, or TMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.