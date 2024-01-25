Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PANW, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 7,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 768,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 13,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 31,651 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

