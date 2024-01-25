Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, PANW, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 7,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 768,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) options are showing a volume of 13,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) saw options trading volume of 31,651 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, PANW options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: FFWM Dividend Growth Rate
ARQQ YTD Return
CCO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.