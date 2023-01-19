Notable Thursday Option Activity: FSLR, IIPR, IART

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 36,807 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 158.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 2,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,200 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) options are showing a volume of 4,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 470,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 145.4% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 323,500 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp (Symbol: IART) options are showing a volume of 5,660 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.7% of IART's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 411,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of IART. Below is a chart showing IART's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

