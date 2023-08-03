News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FLGT, CLW, SHAK

August 03, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 1,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.2% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 130,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 1,134 contracts, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLGT options, CLW options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

