Notable Thursday Option Activity: FLGT, CLW, SHAK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fulgent Genetics Inc (Symbol: FLGT), where a total of 1,850 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 185,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.2% of FLGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 130,090 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of FLGT. Below is a chart showing FLGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 1,134 contracts, representing approximately 113,400 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 94,165 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,300 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 7,110 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 711,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.2% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 601,370 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
