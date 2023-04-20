Notable Thursday Option Activity: FDX, GOOGL, GM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX), where a total volume of 13,418 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,700 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 193,816 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 31,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 72,014 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,700 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

