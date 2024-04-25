Notable Thursday Option Activity: FCFS, CRNX, PTEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in FirstCash Holdings Inc (Symbol: FCFS), where a total of 1,275 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 127,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of FCFS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 201,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of FCFS. Below is a chart showing FCFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CRNX) saw options trading volume of 5,198 contracts, representing approximately 519,800 underlying shares or approximately 62.2% of CRNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 836,350 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,100 underlying shares of CRNX. Below is a chart showing CRNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) options are showing a volume of 34,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 32,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

