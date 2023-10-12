News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, FIVN, AIV

October 12, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 9,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 4,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) saw options trading volume of 6,345 contracts, representing approximately 634,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,000 underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FANG options, FIVN options, or AIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 FSCT Historical Stock Prices
 ROST Dividend History
 Institutional Holders of SMMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
FIVN
AIV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.