Notable Thursday Option Activity: FANG, FIVN, AIV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG), where a total volume of 9,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 979,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 4,002 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 849,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 2,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,100 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) saw options trading volume of 6,345 contracts, representing approximately 634,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of AIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 5,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 534,000 underlying shares of AIV. Below is a chart showing AIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FANG options, FIVN options, or AIV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
