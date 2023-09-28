Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, YELP, JBL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 26,304 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.5% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) saw options trading volume of 3,809 contracts, representing approximately 380,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 532,970 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,100 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL) options are showing a volume of 10,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70% of JBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,800 underlying shares of JBL. Below is a chart showing JBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ETSY options, YELP options, or JBL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.