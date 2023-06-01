Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETSY, PXD, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY), where a total volume of 20,462 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 8,849 contracts, representing approximately 884,900 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) saw options trading volume of 73,679 contracts, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares or approximately 46.3% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 8,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 808,200 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

