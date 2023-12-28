Notable Thursday Option Activity: ETRN, PENN, AMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Equitrans Midstream Corp (Symbol: ETRN), where a total of 43,068 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 97.8% of ETRN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 20,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ETRN. Below is a chart showing ETRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 40,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 5,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 561,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) saw options trading volume of 2,420 contracts, representing approximately 242,000 underlying shares or approximately 80.8% of AMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares of AMR. Below is a chart showing AMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
