Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENTG, UPWK, DASH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), where a total volume of 25,830 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 218.4% of ENTG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,100 underlying shares of ENTG. Below is a chart showing ENTG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK) saw options trading volume of 22,725 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 153.7% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,900 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) saw options trading volume of 44,035 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 144.7% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 4,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,000 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

