Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENPH, AZO, LVS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 20,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 1,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,200 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 734 contracts, representing approximately 73,400 underlying shares or approximately 45.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 161,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2480 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 50 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2480 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 17,884 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $58 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 3,118 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 311,800 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $58 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, AZO options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.