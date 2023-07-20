Notable Thursday Option Activity: EL, LCII, HCCI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 7,805 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 780,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,200 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) options are showing a volume of 793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of LCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of LCII. Below is a chart showing LCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (Symbol: HCCI) options are showing a volume of 459 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 45,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of HCCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 99,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of HCCI. Below is a chart showing HCCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
