Notable Thursday Option Activity: EFX, IP, GLW

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 39,166 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 22,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EFX options, IP options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of IMCC
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LWC
Oracle RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.