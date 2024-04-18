News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: EFX, IP, GLW

April 18, 2024 — 02:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), where a total volume of 4,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 472,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.6% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 743,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) saw options trading volume of 39,166 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of IP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of IP. Below is a chart showing IP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) options are showing a volume of 22,348 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 10,129 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

