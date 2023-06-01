Notable Thursday Option Activity: DV, AYX, PVH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV), where a total of 11,225 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.5% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 11,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Alteryx Inc (Symbol: AYX) options are showing a volume of 13,753 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of AYX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 240,600 underlying shares of AYX. Below is a chart showing AYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH) saw options trading volume of 6,120 contracts, representing approximately 612,000 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of PVH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,110 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,000 underlying shares of PVH. Below is a chart showing PVH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

