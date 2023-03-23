Notable Thursday Option Activity: DRI, WFC, NATI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total of 9,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 996,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 209,109 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) options are showing a volume of 10,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,900 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, WFC options, or NATI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.