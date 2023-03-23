Notable Thursday Option Activity: DRI, WFC, NATI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total of 9,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 996,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.5% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,932 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,200 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) saw options trading volume of 209,109 contracts, representing approximately 20.9 million underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 20,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And National Instruments Corp. (Symbol: NATI) options are showing a volume of 10,172 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.7% of NATI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,900 underlying shares of NATI. Below is a chart showing NATI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DRI options, WFC options, or NATI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: MGRC Split History
WS Videos
FFWM Price Target
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.