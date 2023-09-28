Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, TGT, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 35,914 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 133.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,800 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 48,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 121.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 2,592 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 124,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring September 29, 2023, with 29,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, TGT options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.