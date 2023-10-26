News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, KVUE, MO

October 26, 2023 — 01:32 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total of 15,092 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Kenvue Inc (Symbol: KVUE) saw options trading volume of 137,995 contracts, representing approximately 13.8 million underlying shares or approximately 66.3% of KVUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 20,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of KVUE. Below is a chart showing KVUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 43,710 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.5% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 5,019 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,900 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DLTR options, KVUE options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

