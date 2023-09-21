Notable Thursday Option Activity: DLTR, AAL, SCHW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR), where a total volume of 20,626 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.4% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,900 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 140,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.3% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 22,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) options are showing a volume of 51,553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 7,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 787,000 underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

