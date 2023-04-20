Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, SGEN, MCRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 47,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 6,923 contracts, representing approximately 692,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

