Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, SGEN, MCRI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 47,555 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,839 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,900 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) saw options trading volume of 6,923 contracts, representing approximately 692,300 underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of SGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of SGEN. Below is a chart showing SGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Symbol: MCRI) options are showing a volume of 483 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 48,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of MCRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of MCRI. Below is a chart showing MCRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, SGEN options, or MCRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PCCC Historical Stock Prices
BMY Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MNCL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.