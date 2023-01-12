Notable Thursday Option Activity: DKNG, LILAK, FIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 58,742 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.1% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 6,641 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 664,100 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Liberty Latin America Ltd (Symbol: LILAK) saw options trading volume of 5,878 contracts, representing approximately 587,800 underlying shares or approximately 48% of LILAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 5,787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 578,700 underlying shares of LILAK. Below is a chart showing LILAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS) options are showing a volume of 26,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of FIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 11,823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of FIS. Below is a chart showing FIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, LILAK options, or FIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
