Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, UAL, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 61,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 9,405 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,500 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 52,461 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.4% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 453,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 6,809 contracts, representing approximately 680,900 underlying shares or approximately 63.2% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 765 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

