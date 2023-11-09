Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, TTWO, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 455,476 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 45.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 394% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 35,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 34,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 186% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,669 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 366,900 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 107,173 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.1% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 5,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 588,500 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

