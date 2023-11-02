Notable Thursday Option Activity: DIS, HCA, TTWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total volume of 84,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $83 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 9,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $83 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) saw options trading volume of 9,871 contracts, representing approximately 987,100 underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,900 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,737 contracts, representing approximately 973,700 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

