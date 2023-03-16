Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, CPRX, SKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 10,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) options are showing a volume of 8,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,700 underlying shares of CPRX. Below is a chart showing CPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 5,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,400 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

