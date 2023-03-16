Notable Thursday Option Activity: DG, CPRX, SKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total volume of 10,752 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: CPRX) options are showing a volume of 8,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 884,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of CPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,700 underlying shares of CPRX. Below is a chart showing CPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) options are showing a volume of 5,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 995,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 3,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 377,400 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DG options, CPRX options, or SKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Institutional Holders of PBEE
Phillips 66 DMA
SFE Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.