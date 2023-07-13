Notable Thursday Option Activity: DECK, NEXT, APPS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 2,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 265,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.1% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 353,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) options are showing a volume of 27,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.3% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,000 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 17,091 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 70.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, NEXT options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.