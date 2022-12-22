Notable Thursday Option Activity: DE, NSSC, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total volume of 9,677 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 967,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.1% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,300 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 1,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 101,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 191,270 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 8,362 contracts, representing approximately 836,200 underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
