News & Insights

Markets
DE

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DE, BMBL, AN

July 20, 2023 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 896,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 15,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 14,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 3,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,600 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DE options, BMBL options, or AN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 BLDE Stock Predictions
 MHH Split History
 NEON Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DE
BMBL
AN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.