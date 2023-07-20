Notable Thursday Option Activity: DE, BMBL, AN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), where a total of 8,961 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 896,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.4% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 860 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,000 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

Bumble Inc (Symbol: BMBL) options are showing a volume of 15,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of BMBL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 14,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BMBL. Below is a chart showing BMBL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) options are showing a volume of 3,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 362,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 602,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,256 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,600 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

