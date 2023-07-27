Notable Thursday Option Activity: DD, CHTR, KMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 15,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,800 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,719 contracts, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 57,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 12,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DD options, CHTR options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

