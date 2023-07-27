Notable Thursday Option Activity: DD, CHTR, KMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 15,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 9,478 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 947,800 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 5,719 contracts, representing approximately 571,900 underlying shares or approximately 44.7% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $445 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 965 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,500 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $445 strike highlighted in orange:
And Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) options are showing a volume of 57,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of KMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 12,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of KMI. Below is a chart showing KMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, CHTR options, or KMI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Largest Discount Preferreds
RARE Stock Predictions
CRCM shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.