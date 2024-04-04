News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAY, KMX, SMG

April 04, 2024 — 05:22 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY), where a total volume of 5,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 541,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.3% of DAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,905 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,500 underlying shares of DAY. Below is a chart showing DAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 8,027 contracts, representing approximately 802,700 underlying shares or approximately 48% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 3,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,560 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,900 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAY options, KMX options, or SMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

