Notable Thursday Option Activity: DAL, PYPL, TNK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 34,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 3,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,700 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:
PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 69,373 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 617,900 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Teekay Tankers Ltd (Symbol: TNK) saw options trading volume of 1,916 contracts, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of TNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 449,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,500 underlying shares of TNK. Below is a chart showing TNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
