Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, MET, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total of 15,367 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 558,300 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) options are showing a volume of 30,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 6,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 618,000 underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 10,584 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 1,475 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,500 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, MET options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

