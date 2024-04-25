Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, AZO, HL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 13,061 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 6,377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 637,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 567 contracts, representing approximately 56,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 130,340 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 84 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hecla Mining Co (Symbol: HL) options are showing a volume of 43,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.9% of HL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 14,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HL. Below is a chart showing HL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

