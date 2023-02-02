Notable Thursday Option Activity: CZR, AIG, QCOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 27,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 10,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) saw options trading volume of 32,202 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 81.8% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 10,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 65,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 4,906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 490,600 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

