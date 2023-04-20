Notable Thursday Option Activity: CWH, DOCU, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), where a total volume of 8,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 827,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.6% of CWH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 4,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 483,500 underlying shares of CWH. Below is a chart showing CWH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 21,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,000 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 6,160 contracts, representing approximately 616,000 underlying shares or approximately 67.6% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 910,615 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 2,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,800 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

