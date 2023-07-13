Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, YOU, MLKN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 43,528 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,100 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Clear Secure Inc (Symbol: YOU) options are showing a volume of 7,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 736,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of YOU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 5,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,600 underlying shares of YOU. Below is a chart showing YOU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) saw options trading volume of 4,945 contracts, representing approximately 494,500 underlying shares or approximately 52.7% of MLKN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,300 underlying shares of MLKN. Below is a chart showing MLKN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

