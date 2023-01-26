Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, STX, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 63,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 4,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 479,700 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) options are showing a volume of 22,053 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.8% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 1,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,100 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 4,237 contracts, representing approximately 423,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,215 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike call option expiring January 27, 2023, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, STX options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.