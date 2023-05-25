Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, NOC, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 44,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

