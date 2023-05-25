Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVX, NOC, SNPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 44,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.3% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,000 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.1% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 622,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 30, 2023, with 306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,600 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:
And Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 476,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 814,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,700 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, NOC options, or SNPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
FTOC Options Chain
Funds Holding AAIT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.