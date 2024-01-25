News & Insights

Markets
CVS

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, CI, DLR

January 25, 2024 — 01:52 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 52,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 6,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVS options, CI options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 HUM Historical Earnings
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding STL
 EURL Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS
CI
DLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.