Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVS, CI, DLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 52,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 4,225 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,500 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) options are showing a volume of 6,301 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 630,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $380 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) options are showing a volume of 6,100 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 610,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,500 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

