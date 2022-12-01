Markets
CVNA

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, BBY, SPOT

December 01, 2022 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 123,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 21,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 19,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,775 contracts, representing approximately 777,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, BBY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ATAI Historical Stock Prices
 APB YTD Return
 DLX Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
BBY
SPOT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.