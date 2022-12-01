Notable Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, BBY, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 123,032 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.7% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring December 02, 2022, with 21,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 19,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 7,775 contracts, representing approximately 777,500 underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,500 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, BBY options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

