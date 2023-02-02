Markets
CRSR

Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRSR, RH, SQ

February 02, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

February 02, 2023

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total of 3,333 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 333,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.3% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 381,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,000 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 6,290 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 629,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 728,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 105,374 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 5,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 557,500 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

