Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, EWBC, PXD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 58,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) options are showing a volume of 14,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of EWBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,800 underlying shares of EWBC. Below is a chart showing EWBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, EWBC options, or PXD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: OLED Options Chain
JPXN YTD Return
VRAR Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.