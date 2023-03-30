Markets
Notable Thursday Option Activity: CRM, EWBC, PXD

March 30, 2023 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 58,123 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring April 06, 2023, with 6,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 660,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC) options are showing a volume of 14,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.6% of EWBC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring April 21, 2023, with 7,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,800 underlying shares of EWBC. Below is a chart showing EWBC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) saw options trading volume of 16,771 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring May 12, 2023, with 2,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,200 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

