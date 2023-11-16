Notable Thursday Option Activity: CPRI, GT, CALM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 15,134 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.7% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 10,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) options are showing a volume of 36,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 13,868 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cal-Maine Foods Inc (Symbol: CALM) options are showing a volume of 6,177 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 617,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of CALM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 699,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 548,400 underlying shares of CALM. Below is a chart showing CALM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, GT options, or CALM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
