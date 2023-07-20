Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, CARR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 27,333 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 170.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 389,343 contracts, representing approximately 38.9 million underlying shares or approximately 148.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 22,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 58,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.8% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
