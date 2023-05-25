Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 49,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 318.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 493,646 contracts, representing approximately 49.4 million underlying shares or approximately 186.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 34,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 31,684 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 148.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: YTD Return
IMPV Historical Stock Prices
MSPD Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.