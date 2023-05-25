Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, MSFT, BBY

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total of 49,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 318.6% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 3,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 493,646 contracts, representing approximately 49.4 million underlying shares or approximately 186.9% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring May 26, 2023, with 34,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 31,684 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 148.4% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 5,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,400 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, MSFT options, or BBY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

