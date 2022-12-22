Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, BBY, MCHP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 25,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 26,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) options are showing a volume of 33,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, BBY options, or MCHP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
FSYS Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding ALIN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.