COST

Notable Thursday Option Activity: COST, BBY, MCHP

December 22, 2022 — 01:21 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 25,126 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.3% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 23, 2022, with 1,222 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,200 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 26,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.3% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) options are showing a volume of 33,096 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 06, 2023, with 15,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, BBY options, or MCHP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

