Notable Thursday Option Activity: COP, MRK, NTRS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), where a total volume of 23,412 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 5,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 559,700 underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) options are showing a volume of 32,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $121 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:
And Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) saw options trading volume of 5,572 contracts, representing approximately 557,200 underlying shares or approximately 40.5% of NTRS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,600 underlying shares of NTRS. Below is a chart showing NTRS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COP options, MRK options, or NTRS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
