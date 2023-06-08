Notable Thursday Option Activity: COOP, STNG, MTN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Mr Cooper Group Inc (Symbol: COOP), where a total of 2,804 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.8% of COOP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 551,635 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of COOP. Below is a chart showing COOP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 5,255 contracts, representing approximately 525,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) options are showing a volume of 1,367 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 136,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.9% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 291,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

